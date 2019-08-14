Presentation: All About Birds

Joan Collins, President of Adirondack Avian Expeditions & Workshops, will present All About Birds, a multimedia introduction to birding, including songs, appearance and identification at the Caldwell-Lake George Library on August 14th at 6:30pm. Joan Collins leads birding trips year-round, is a New York State licensed guide, an Adirondack 46er, and has climbed all the Adirondack fire tower peaks. This program is free and open to the public. Reservations are recommended. For further information or to register, contact the library at 518-668-2528.