Climate change in the Adirondacks: Observed Change and Emissions Monitoring Presentation by Dr. Eric Leibensperger, Associate Professor at SUNY Plattsburgh, Center for Earth and Environmental Science Our climate is warming due to our continued use of fossil fuels and resulting emission of greenhouse gases. Scientists are actively working to better understand current and future climate risks, while ensuring accountability of climate mitigation plans. This presentation will explore research being conducted to better understand the recent climate of the Adirondack and Champlain Valley regions, as well as a discussion of the application of observations at Whiteface Mountain to better understand sources of greenhouse gases in New York State.

Free admission and open to the public.