Presentation: Home Health Care Services

Clinton County New York Connects invites all members of the community to join us for an Educational Series on a variety of community services.On Wednesday, February 12, 2019, Traci Nycz, Coordinator with North Country Homes Services will give a presentation on their program that provides a variety of home health care services to assist individuals in their homes while enabling them to remain as independent as possible.

All presentations are held in the Clinton County Government Center at 137 Margaret Street in the 1st Floor Meeting Room from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. A visitor parking lot can be accessed via Court Street. Please call 518-565-4620 or email aging@co.clinton.ny.us to register.