Presentation: Inspired by the Lake

Louise Beckerie Rourke

The Lake George Historical Association is honored to present Swimmer Louise Rourke, LGHA Board member August 28, 2019 6:30pm at the Institute for History Arts and Science, LGHA Museum 290 Canada Street, Lake George

SPECIAL Presentation: Louise Beckerie Rourke will speak about her experience swimming the length of Lake George and the impact of polio on her life and others in our area.

Louise, a lifelong summer resident of Lake George, contracted polio at 6 months requiring a metal brace to learn to walk. As a little girl, Louise was inspired by Diane Struble's Lake George swim, and in 2018, she realized that dream and swam the lake in a relay with Bridget Simpson. In the process, she raised $40,000 for Rotary's Global Polio Eradication Initiative. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation tripled this donation to the astounding amount of $120,000.

The LGHA has an exhibition room devoted to Struble’s and other Lake George swimmers’ accomplishments which you are invited to visit at this event.

Introduction by Gwenne Rippon, Diane Struble's daughter and LGHA Board member Refreshments served. Reservations are not necessary to attend the free program. 518-668-5044 or via e-mail to lgha@verizon.net