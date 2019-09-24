Presentation: Keeping Food Scraps Out of the Landfill

Options for Keeping Food Scraps Out of the Landfill

Meet Chittenden Solid Waste’s Community Outreach Coordinator, Lauren Layn. During her presentation, she will outline the benefits of “closing the loop” with your own household food scraps and yard debris in a talk on maintaining a healthy compost system.

In 2012, the Vermont Legislature unanimously passed the Universal Recycling Law (Act 148), this presentation focuses on keeping organic materials--like food scraps and other food waste –out of the landfill, which we be required for all Vermonters by 2020. Lauren will also outline alternative options to a backyard compost bin.

Free and open to the public.