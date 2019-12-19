Presentation: Making Connections, One Postcard at a Time

Postcard from "Postcrossing," a worldwide postcard exchange network.

In an age dominated by electronic communication, sound bites, and fake news, Postcrossing, a worldwide postcard exchange network, seeks to create connection through tangible and personal interactions between strangers. Join us at the Saranac Lake Free Library on Thursday, December 19 at noon as a member of this network, Liz Defonce shares her experiences in The Globalization of Goodwill: Making Connections, One Postcard at a Time.

A year round Adirondack resident since 2003, Liz is the Administrative Assistant at the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation. Prior to this she ran a small bookstore and was an academic librarian and faculty member at Paul Smith’s College for ten years. Liz has a passion for conservation and serves as treasurer on the board of Northern New York Audubon. Her community service includes serving on the boards of Clinton, Essex, Franklin Library System and the Adirondack Unitarian Universalist Community. Liz makes her home in Rainbow Lake with her husband, their dog Noodles and too many cats to name. And, she’s also an Adirondack Lawn Chair Lady.

All presentations of the Library Lunch Series are free and open to the public. Bring soup or a sandwich if you like, and desserts and beverages will be served. For more information, call the Library at 518-891-4190.