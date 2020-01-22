Clinton County New York Connects invites all members of the community to join us for an Educational Series on a variety of community services.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, 2019, Genie Denton, Community Educator/Volunteer Coordinator with STOP Domestic Violence/BHSN, will give a presentation on Human Trafficking. In 2016, New York State implemented a plan to focus on the main areas of trafficking which provides awareness, identification, providing better services, along with legislative and programmatic advocacy.

All presentations are held in the Clinton County Government Center at 137 Margaret Street in the 1st Floor Meeting Room from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. A visitor parking lot can be accessed via Court Street. Please call 518-565-4620 or email aging@co.clinton.ny.us to register.