Presentation: Plastics - The Trash That Won't Go Away

The Adirondack Garden Club and Garden Club of Lake Placid will host Judith Enck, Senior Fellow and Visiting Faculty Member at Bennington College, who will give a presentation and strategy session focused on eliminating single-use plastics in the Adirondacks, at Lake Placid’s Olympic Conference Center on Tuesday, July 16, from 3 to 5:30 pm.

The presentation will be about 50 minutes followed by break-out sessions to discuss how to eliminate single-use plastics in the Adirondacks. Previously Enck served as EPA Region 2 Administrator during the Obama administration, as Deputy Secretary for the Environment in the New York Governor’s office, as Policy Advisor to New York State Attorney General and as Executive Director of Environmental Advocates of New York. She is the founder of “Beyond Plastics,” a project in which she works with college students and community leaders around the country to reduce plastic pollution.

The Olympic Center is located at 2068 Main St, Lake Placid. For more information or to make a reservation, call (518) 359-2630 for reservations and further information. The program is free and open to the public.