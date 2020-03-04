Presentation: Rural America is a Big Deal
Hosted by Vermont Humanities Council and Ilsley Public Library
Ilsley Public Library 75 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Whitney Kimball Coe, coordinator of the National Rural Assembly, shows that although rural communities are hurting, they also hold a wealth of solutions for a nation struggling to fuel its economy, feed a hungry planet, and take on global issues like climate change. Part of the Vermont Humanities First Wednesdays free lecture series, presented in partnership with Middlebury College and the Mellon Foundation.
Learn more: http://bit.ly/rural-mar20