Presentation: Rural America is a Big Deal

Hosted by Vermont Humanities Council and Ilsley Public Library

Ilsley Public Library 75 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Whitney Kimball Coe, coordinator of the National Rural Assembly, shows that although rural communities are hurting, they also hold a wealth of solutions for a nation struggling to fuel its economy, feed a hungry planet, and take on global issues like climate change. Part of the Vermont Humanities First Wednesdays free lecture series, presented in partnership with Middlebury College and the Mellon Foundation.

Learn more: http://bit.ly/rural-mar20

