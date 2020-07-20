Presentation: The Bateaux Below

Join Joseph W. Zarzynski, Maritime Archaeologist, author of the recently published book Ghost Fleet Awakened–Lake George’s Sunken Bateaux of 1758, as he presents on this utilitarian vessel and its role during the French & Indian War (1755-1763) at Lake George. For nearly a quarter-of-a-century, Zarzynski directed the nonprofit research team Bateaux Below that conducted underwater fieldwork studying “Lake George’s Sunken Bateaux of 1758” and many other historic shipwrecks in the waterway.

Join us every summer Wednesday evening as the Lake George Land Conservancy presents our FREE summer series Living Lands. This weekly presentation series will take an exclusive and up-close look at the wildlife and people who utilize the land of Lake George and the Adirondacks, past and present!

We request registration but it is not required. If you pre-register, your seats will be held until 5:25pm. If you do not arrive by that time, your seats will be given to those that have not registered ahead of time.