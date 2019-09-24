Presentation: The Hidden History of WWII, 1931-53

Join UVM History professor and Whallonsburg Grange Hall board member Andy Buchanan to celebrate the publication of his new book, World War II in Global Perspective. Buchanan will speak on “Why a Global History of World War II is Important Today.” Copies of the book will be on sale.

The Whallonsburg Grange presents its 2019 Fall Lyceum Series entitled Hidden in Plain Sight. The series looks at well-known things from unusual angles and examines objects and ideas that have been hidden from plain view.

Lectures are held on Tuesdays at 7:30 pm. $5 donation, students free