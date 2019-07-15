Presentation: "The Legacy of Apollo 11"

"The Legacy of Apollo 11": A 50-year look back at the historic and scientific legacy of the USA's first mission to land astronauts on the Moon in July 1969. Presenter Lou Varricchio was a NASA senior science writer at the NASA Ames Research Center in California. He is adjunct science instructor at Community College of Vermont and editor of the Vermont Eagle newspaper.

Monday, July 15, 1 p.m. Ilsley Public Library Community Room