Presentation: William and Alice in Chicago

Before Alice and William Miner settled in Chazy, they made their home in Chicago. What was it like to live in the nation’s fastest-growing city at the turn of the twentieth century? Join Alice T. Miner Museum Director/Curator Ellen Adams to take a tour of the Windy City. Chicago offered endless venues for culture and recreation, and the business opportunities and connections that made the Miners’ North Country projects possible.

Co-hosted by The Alice T. Miner Museum, the Clinton County Historical Association and Lake Forest Senior Living Community