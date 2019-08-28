Presentation: William and Alice in Chicago
Lake Forest Senior Living Community 8 Lake Forest Drive, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
Before Alice and William Miner settled in Chazy, they made their home in Chicago. What was it like to live in the nation’s fastest-growing city at the turn of the twentieth century? Join Alice T. Miner Museum Director/Curator Ellen Adams to take a tour of the Windy City. Chicago offered endless venues for culture and recreation, and the business opportunities and connections that made the Miners’ North Country projects possible.
Co-hosted by The Alice T. Miner Museum, the Clinton County Historical Association and Lake Forest Senior Living Community