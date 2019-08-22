Preserving Our Adirondack Architecture

Steven Englehart, Executive Director of Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH), will be the guest speaker. Mr. Englehart through a lifetime of education, advocacy, teaching and leadership has led AARCH on a lifetime mission to preserve the historic architecture of the Adirondack Park. AARCH was formed during an effort to save Camp Santanoni, an Adirondack great camp, from being torn down when the land it was on was added to the NYS Forest Preserve. The effort was successful and Mr. Englehart has been working on saving and preserving countless historic sites ever since. A not to be missed program!

The program is free and open to the public. For further information please email kinnearmuseum@gmail.com. Funding for our Speaker Series is made in part by Warren County, the Town of Lake Luzerne, the Town of Hadley, and generous donations from our members, residents, and visitors.