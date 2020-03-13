Program: Owls of the Adirondacks

All Aboot the Hoot: Owls of the Adirondacks Presented by Maggie Newell, Community Outreach Educator for Adirondacks. Meeting Held at Old Clinton County Court House

*Please Note: For security reasons, the only access to the Old Clinton County Courthouse meeting room at night will be via the handicapped entrance. This is the ramp on the south (Court Street) side of the old building. All other doors will be locked. The handicapped entrance will be locked at 8 p.m.

Chapter Meeting begins at 8:10pm. Open to the Public, Free Event, You Do Not Need to Be a Member Program