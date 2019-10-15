Program - “Beneath the Surface: Salmon in the Boquet River”

The Whallonsburg Grange Lyceum fall series “Hidden in Plain Sight” will present a special program on the return of landlocked Atlantic salmon to the Boquet River. The presentation “Beneath the Surface: Salmon in the Boquet River” will take place on Tuesday, October 15 at 7:30pm

For only the third time in 150 years, salmon “nests” and hatchlings have been found in the Boquet River, an impossibility until the dam at Willsboro was removed in 2016. The change in the river’s ecology as a result is helping the process of “rewilding” the Boquet. Andrew Milliken from the Lake Champlain Fish and Wildlife Office, will discuss the significance of the salmon’s return and the cooperative efforts that it took to make that happen. The Lake Champlain Basin Program will have displays and informational materials on the International Year of the Salmon available at the lecture.

$5 suggested donation; students are always free at the Lyceum. The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is located at 1610 NYS Route 22, in Essex, New York. Visit www.thegrangehall.info for more information.