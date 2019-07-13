Proof, Touring July 13th - 18th

The Adirondack Lakes Summer Theatre Festival will kick-off the season with their production of Proof traveling throughout the Adirondack Park from July 13 – 18.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, David Auburn’s Proof is a passionate, intelligent story about fathers and daughters, the nature of genius, and the power of love.

Proof will feature Hannah Jay and Dan Studnicky from Queensbury, Jennifer Bine from Indian Lake, and Jordan Hornstein from Long Lake. The production is directed by Jordan Hornstein, with Robin Jay, from North River, as the Assistant Director and Stage Manager.

Proof Touring Schedule:

7:30 p.m. - Saturday, July 13 - Tannery Pond Community Center, North Creek

3:00 p.m. - Sunday, July 14 - Woods Inn, Inlet

7:30 p.m. - Tuesday, July 16 - Adirondack Experience - Blue Mountain Lake

7:30 p.m. - Wednesday, July 17 - Wild Center, Tupper Lake

7:30 p.m. - Thursday, July 18 – View, Old Forge.

Tickets are $15 for members, $25 for general admission, and $10 for students and youth 17 and under. Tickets are available to purchase on the Arts Center's website, www.adirondackarts.org.

The Adirondack Lakes Summer Theatre Festival is sponsored, in part, by NYSCA, and David Myers in memory of Anne Vaccaro.