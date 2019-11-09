Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway Honors Veterans

In honoring all veterans New York State Department of Environmental Conservation invites the public to enjoy the views from atop Prospect Mountain Veteran's Memorial Parkway for free. Local veterans will be on hand to greet visitors at the parking area.

The 2,030-foot summit of Prospect offers 360 degree, 100-mile view. Travel the beautiful 5.5-mile parkway, stop at each of the three scenic overlooks - the Narrows, Lake George, and the Eagle's Eye along the way. Viewscopes are available for even better views.

Board the shuttle from the parking lot and ride to the summit for the views of New York's Adirondack High Peaks, Vermont's Green Mountains, New Hampshire's White Mountains, and on a very clear day, the Laurentian Mountains of Canada.

Please Note - The Parkway will be open Saturday, Sunday and Veterans' Day Monday, Weather Permitting.

Of Note: This does requires some walking. There is an accessible privy, walkways, viewscopes, and designated parking. The shuttle from the parking area to the summit has a wheel chair lift.