Public Forum with Green Party Presidential Candidate Howie Hawkins

Photo courtesy of the Hawkins for President campaign Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins

In a forum open to the general public as well as all SUNY Plattsburgh students, faculty and staff, Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins will offer an in-depth look at his version of the Green New Deal—differentiating it from what many of the Democratic presidential candidates are currently calling for—while tackling other pressing environmental, socio-economic and foreign-policy issues facing the nation and the planet. He will also engage in a conversation with a panel that includes PSU students and take questions directly from audience members.

Hawkins is a long-time resident of Syracuse whose three runs for Governor of New York in 2010, 2014 and 2018 put and kept the Green Party on the state ballot for the ensuing 4 years. A co-founder of the Green Party in the United States, he helped write the national Green Party platform plank in 2000 that was the origin of the Green New Deal and, in fact, Howie was the first U.S. candidate to run on a fully developed Green New Deal, in 2010—combining an Economic Bill of Rights with a call for going to 100% clean, renewable energy (i.e., no fossil fuels) by 2030.

To learn more about Howie Hawkins and his campaign, please visit howiehawkins.us or call 518-588-7275. Location: 200 Yokum Hall, behind the Kehoe Admin. Bldg, 101 Broad St. (near the intersection of Broad and Rugar streets); free admission, all are welcome.