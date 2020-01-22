Public Talk - Designing for Real: Community-based Experiential Learning Through a Collaboration of Architectural Studies and Habitat for Humanity

Franklin Environmental Center at Hillcrest 531 College Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

John McLeod of the Department of History of Art and Architecture delivers a public talk as part of the Carol Rifelj Faculty Lecture Series. Free. www.middlebury.edu /arts or 802-443-3168.

Franklin Environmental Center at Hillcrest, The Orchard (Room 103)

View Map
802-443-3168
