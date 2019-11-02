Pumpkin Chunkin'

What started as a fun way to get rid of your pumpkins after Halloween has grown into much more! The event has something for the entire family: apple slingshots, pumpkin catapults giant slide, bounce house, bonfires, food truck (cash only), live entertainment, music, and much more!

Bring your own pumpkins, but if you don't, we will have a bunch available. We will also have a ton of apples to use in the slingshots. Note: the smaller the pumpkin, the easier it is to use in the catapult (and the farther it goes!).

Because the event is outside, we will allow well-behaved leashed dogs. Please clean up after your pet and keep a close eye on them, there are flying pumpkins!!