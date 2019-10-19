Pumpkin & Foliage Festival

Bolton Landing businesses will host a Pumpkin and Foliage Festival. The town will be decorated with pumpkins representative of each business. Enjoy a day of shopping and have lunch or dinner. Fun events include: LGLC Fall Foliage Hike at Cat & Thomas Mts Preserve 8:30 - 2:30, UpYonda Farm Trunk or Treat 5:00 - 7:00, Bolton Brewery Paint & Sip, Face Painting at Serendipity Boutique, Adirondack Winery Drink Pink for Breast Cancer, Bear's Cup fall flavored coffee and pastry. Specials offered at the shops and restaurants. Come join us for a fun day. Most specials offered on Sunday also.