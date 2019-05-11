Purposeful Paper Making Drop In Workshop

Hand-made paper making using slurry and deckle

Without paper and ink, the abolitionists who once lived at Rokeby Museum could not have worked with their network of people to assist fugitives from slavery. Nor could they have printed posters to advocate for the end of slavery.

Fast forward about 190 years to Rokeby Museum today. Papermaker Jon Turner (Wild Roots Farm, Bristol, VT), printer John Vincent (A Revolutionary Press, New Haven, VT) and bookbinder Jane Ploughman (Ploughgirl Press, New Haven, VT) are offering families and adults the opportunity to get a taste for papermaking and letterpress printing. Paper will be made with a bicycle-powered beater and cast off clothing and fibers from plants gathered in Addison County. Printing will focus on table-top presses, moveable type and tools of the 19th century hand-printing trade.

Drop in anytime to roll up your sleeves and get creative. And if you have a special message to write on your hand-made paper, all the better. You’ll be joining in the long tradition of using pen, paper and ink for good. The program takes place at Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh, Saturday, May 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 12, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Cost is $12/person for all ages.

This program is part of a collaboration between the Charlotte Library; the Charlotte Congregational Church, UCC; and Rokeby Museum. Works produced by A Revolutionary Press will be on exhibit at the library and church throughout May, and Vincent will speak at the library May 8 at 1 p.m.