After School 3-Day Workshop: Put a Bird on It!

The Crown Point State Historic Site will host an after school 3 day workshop. May 21-23, for grades 4-6. Day one is a visit to the banding station then days 2 and 3 will either craft a bird mobile or build a bird house based on the species found on site. Supplies provided by site, bring only your imagination and creativity. Pick up/Drop off at pavilion. Registration required, emaillisa.polay@parks.ny.gov