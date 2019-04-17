Quality of Life and Self Care

Another in a series of educational programs on dementia & Alzheimer’s disease. This program is about the importance of self-care for the caregiver of a loved one with dementia. It’s important to make sure you are well in order to care for your loved one. Learn strategies to help you find time and energy to be at your best for them. This program is supported by a grant from the New York State Department of Health and presented by the Caregiver’s Support Initiative.