QuaranTeen Virtual Science Cafes

Vermont 4-H 140 Kennedy Dr., Ste 201, Burlington, Vermont 05403

What is a Virtual Teen Science Café? It is a free, fun way for teens (grades 7-12) to explore science, engineering and technology with local scientists, engineers and technology experts. Teens will “meet a scientist”, learn about their work, and be able to participate in informal discussions.

Virtual cafes will be held every Wednesday, 3:00-3:45 pm as long as schools are closed. Open to youth in VT and across the country! These are FREE learning opportunities but registration is required to access the online link to join the cafe.

Learn more and register at www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements

Info

Vermont 4-H 140 Kennedy Dr., Ste 201, Burlington, Vermont 05403 View Map
Educational Events, Family Events
