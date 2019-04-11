QuickBooks Pop-Up Tutorial

The Addison County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC) is offering monthly QuickBooks Pop-Up Tutorials on the second Thursday of each month. The next session is Thursday April 11th from 5 to 7 pm. This 2 hour gathering is FREE of charge to assist with your QuickBooks experience.

Bring all your QuickBooks questions & problems and network with other QuickBooks users and QuickBooks advisers. Assistance will be provided for both QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop users.

This informal program is being provided by ACEDC Finance Director & QuickBooks Certified ProAdvisor Elizabeth Burdine. Several other QuickBooks Advisers and power users will be available to help you work through all your questions.

Although there is no cost to attend, please register in advance. Please also bring your laptop.