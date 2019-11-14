QuickBooks Advanced
Clinton Community College 136 Clinton Point Drive, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
QuickBooks Online
Get the Most Out of QuickBooks
In this second session, guest speaker Forrest Edwards, senior accountant with Alexander Edwards & Company CPAs, will show attendees how to get the most out of their QuickBooks program. During a live demonstration, Forrest will review functions such as payroll, reports and other advanced features:
- Set up and Pay Employees
- Work with Reports
- Advanced Features
- Tricky Transactions
- End of Session - Q&A Session
Cost: $35 per person
Advanced registration is required for this event.
Networking begins at 5:00 PM and the presentation will start promptly at 5:30 PM.
Please register online at www.clinton.edu/sbdc or by calling
SUNY Canton SBDC at Clinton Community College at 518.324.7232