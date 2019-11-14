QuickBooks Advanced

QuickBooks official logo QuickBooks Online

In this second session, guest speaker Forrest Edwards, senior accountant with Alexander Edwards & Company CPAs, will show attendees how to get the most out of their QuickBooks program. During a live demonstration, Forrest will review functions such as payroll, reports and other advanced features:

Set up and Pay Employees

Work with Reports

Advanced Features

Tricky Transactions

End of Session - Q&A Session

Cost: $35 per person

Advanced registration is required for this event.

Networking begins at 5:00 PM and the presentation will start promptly at 5:30 PM.

Please register online at www.clinton.edu/sbdc or by calling

SUNY Canton SBDC at Clinton Community College at 518.324.7232