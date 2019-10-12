Quilting in the Land of Milk and Honey

Middlebury Recreation Center 154 Creek Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Quilt Show presented by the Milk & Honey Quilters' Guild, Addison County Vermont. Quilts, Quilt Appraisal by appointment, Vendors, Raffle Baskets, Consignments, Ornaments, Raffle Quilt, Quilts of Valor, Refreshments available. 10am - 5pm Saturday Oct. 12 and 10am -3pm Sunday Oct. 13. Admission $7 for adults, under 12 free.

Info

Middlebury Recreation Center 154 Creek Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Arts & Culture Events
802-349-0082
