Quilting in the Land of Milk and Honey

Photo Courtesy of the Milk & Honey Quilters' Guild "In Flight" Raffle Quilt made by members of Milk & Honey Quilters' Guild.

Quilt Show presented by the Milk & Honey Quilters' Guild, Addison County Vermont. Quilts, Quilt Appraisal by appointment, Vendors, Raffle Baskets, Consignments, Ornaments, Raffle Quilt, Quilts of Valor, Refreshments available. 10am - 5pm Saturday Oct. 12 and 10am -3pm Sunday Oct. 13. Admission $7 for adults, under 12 free.