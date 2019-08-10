Quilting the Landscape with Elaine Katz. #1491-0810. 2 days.

Adirondack Folk School Quilting the Landscape

Capture the beauty of the Adirondack region in an art quilt of your own making. Come join quilt artist Elaine Katz as she leads you through the steps of creating your own unique art quilt. Students will learn how to take an idea from its inception through the design process of placement, color, value, texture and embellishment to create a finished piece. We will also explore various techniques one can use to give the piece dimension and interest. This class is open to all levels of artists and quilters.

Tuition $210. Member Tuition $170. Materials fee $25.

NOTE: Students should bring photos or other images they wish to work from and any fabrics or embellishments they wish to use. The instructor will also provide various fabrics, scraps, beads, sequins and ribbons. If you have a sewing machine, you may bring that too.