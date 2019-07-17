Each Wed, 5:00pm-6:15 pm. Held at High Peaks Hospice in Mineville, NY.

Centered on 1st-6th Graders.

The Rainbows for All Children groups are a source of support for the youth as they navigate grief and heal from loss, whether from death, divorce, deployment, or other trauma. The groups foster awareness and guide youth in their grieving process through art, games, music and dialogue that will meet each child where they are. This will be a closed group with a maximum of ten students.