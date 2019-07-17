Rainbows for All Children

High Peaks Hospice 12 Tom Phelps Rd, Mineville, New York 12956

Each Wed, 5:00pm-6:15 pm. Held at High Peaks Hospice in Mineville, NY.

Centered on 1st-6th Graders.

The Rainbows for All Children groups are a source of support for the youth as they navigate grief and heal from loss, whether from death, divorce, deployment, or other trauma. The groups foster awareness and guide youth in their grieving process through art, games, music and dialogue that will meet each child where they are. This will be a closed group with a maximum of ten students.

Info

High Peaks Hospice 12 Tom Phelps Rd, Mineville, New York 12956 View Map
Community Events, Family Events, Kid Friendly Events
518-891-0606
