RAMP Open House at Clinton Community College

Clinton Community College 136 Clinton Point Drive, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Did you know that Coryer Staffing has partnered with Clinton Community College to offer RAMP participants the opportunity to earn a free micro-credential in advanced manufacturing skills during their RAMP Year? This hybrid course takes place both online, and at CCC's Institute for Advanced Manufacturing lab and covers everything from safety fundamentals to lock out/tag out procedures. Join the RAMP team on January 25th to learn more about this all-new opportunity for recent high school graduates to earn money, build their professional network and earn a micro-credential in manufacturing skills!

