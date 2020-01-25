RAMP Open House at Clinton Community College

× Expand RAMP by Coryer Staffing Your Future. Your Choice. Your Path to Success.

Did you know that Coryer Staffing has partnered with Clinton Community College to offer RAMP participants the opportunity to earn a free micro-credential in advanced manufacturing skills during their RAMP Year? This hybrid course takes place both online, and at CCC's Institute for Advanced Manufacturing lab and covers everything from safety fundamentals to lock out/tag out procedures. Join the RAMP team on January 25th to learn more about this all-new opportunity for recent high school graduates to earn money, build their professional network and earn a micro-credential in manufacturing skills!