Reading Rowland Evans Robinson

Ferrisburgh resident Rowland Evans Robinson

At one point, Ferrisburgh resident Rowland Evans Robinson (1833–1900) was one of Vermont’s most beloved writers.

Dean Leary, a long-time reader of Robinson’s work, will share knowledge about the writer and lead a discussion of Robinson’s nature, history and fiction writing. Meant for those both new and familiar with the author, the program encourages those planning to attend to read selections of Robinson’s writing — available by emailing or calling the museum. All are encouraged to share their understanding of Robinson’s writing and their knowledge of him.

Call (802) 877-3406 or email director@rokeby.org for the reading list.