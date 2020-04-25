RecruitNY - West Chazy Volunteer Fire Department
West Chazy Volunteer Fire Department 7656 NY Route 22, West Chazy, New York 12992
As part of RecuitNY, when hundreds of fire departments across the state will open their doors, members will be opening up the firehouse doors to answer recruitment questions and show you around the vehicles and gear. If you ever had questions stop on down. Contact Firefighter Gates for more info. Check out some more info at https://westchazyfiredepartment.weebly.com/join-our-team.html