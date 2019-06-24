American Red Cross Blood Drive

Brandon American Legion Post 55, 55 Franklin St. Brandon, Vt 05733, Monday, June 24, 2019 from 12:00PM - 5:00PM

Please call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.