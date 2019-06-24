American Red Cross Blood Drive
Brandon American Legion Post 55 55 Franklin Street, Brandon, Vermont 05733
Brandon American Legion Post 55, 55 Franklin St. Brandon, Vt 05733, Monday, June 24, 2019 from 12:00PM - 5:00PM
Please call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.