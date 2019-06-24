American Red Cross Blood Drive

to Google Calendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-06-24 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-06-24 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-06-24 12:00:00 iCalendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-06-24 12:00:00

Brandon American Legion Post 55 55 Franklin Street, Brandon, Vermont 05733

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Brandon American Legion Post 55, 55 Franklin St. Brandon, Vt 05733, Monday, June 24, 2019 from 12:00PM - 5:00PM

Please call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

Info

Brandon American Legion Post 55 55 Franklin Street, Brandon, Vermont 05733 View Map
Community Events, Health & Fitness Events
800-733-2767
to Google Calendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-06-24 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-06-24 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-06-24 12:00:00 iCalendar - American Red Cross Blood Drive - 2019-06-24 12:00:00