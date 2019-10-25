Reel Film Fridays: "The Fog" (1980)

Reel Film Fridays are back for a new season of classic and contemporary films, every Friday at 7:30pm at Lawrence Memorial Library! Featuring digital projection on a newly installed 120" screen, plus, fresh, hot buttered popcorn at every show!

Join us for "The Fog" from 1980, an American supernatural horror film about an unearthly fog that rolls into a small coastal town exactly 100 years after a ship mysteriously sank in its waters. Directed by John Carpenter, who also co-wrote the screenplay and created the music for the film, it stars Adrienne Barbeau, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Atkins, Janet Leigh and Hal Holbrook.