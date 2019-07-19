Reflections: Musical Memories with Mitch Willette

Babbie Rural & Farm Learning Museum 250 River Road, Peru, New York 12972

The Babbie Rural & Farm Learning Museum presents:

Reflections: Musical Memories with Mitch Willette

July 7, 2019 from 6:30pm-8:00pm

The museum will be open from 5:30pm – 6:30pm for tours.

$6 for adults (includes museum tour) and children under 12 FREE.

Music will include old country favorites from Smiley Willette and the Sunset Ramblers, some 50’s and 60’s music as well as sing alongs. Dancing is encouraged!

Babbie Rural & Farm Learning Museum 250 River Road, Peru, New York 12972
Community Events, Entertainment Events, Live Music Events
518-643-8052
