Regional Folk Legend Dan Berggren to Play Free Concert at the Adirondack Folk School

The Touba Family Foundation has given a grant to the Adirondack Folk School to provide live performances at the school during the year. These cultural events are free, and all are welcome! We’ll start the ball rolling with a concert by the beloved, amazing Dan Berggren, musician, educator, Adirondack folk singer and songwriter, on Thursday evening, May 23 at 6:00PM! Dan has been featured nationally on public radio and television. He is Adirondack born and raised but has entertained all over the country and abroad with his unique style that captures the spirit of our mountain home. We hope you will join us for a wonderful evening!

The Adirondack Folk School seeks to preserve Adirondack arts, crafts and culture through a diverse offering of close to 300 classes each year. The school is known for having one of the best blacksmithing teaching facilities in the country. Classes are also offered on fiber arts, rustic furniture making, canoe building, jewelry, woodworking, basketry, herbalism, soap making and much more.