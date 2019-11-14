Repair Fair hosted by Addison County Solid Waste Management on Thursday, Nov. 14, 4-8 p.m. at the Hannaford Career Center, 51 Charles Ave, Middlebury. Skilled volunteer fixers help repair participants' broken items like appliances, clothing, bikes, lamps, furniture, and more. Keep your beloved belongings out of the landfill while sharing skills and community connections. Free admission, refreshments, raffle, and kids activities. More info at https://www.addisoncountyrecycles.org/recycling/reduce-reuse/repair-fair.