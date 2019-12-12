Holiday Dessert Social and Charity Food Drive

Prize-winning punch!

All are welcome to attend a "Holiday Dessert Social" from 6:00 till 8:00 on the evening of Thursday, December 12 and are encouraged to bring with them non-perishable items for donation to HOPE, which operates Addison County's leading food shelf. The event is hosted by the Addison County Republicans at the VFW post hall on Exchange Street in Middlebury.

In addition to holiday music, there will be a festive holiday cake, a dozen other plates of Yuletide treats, and a prize-winning punch along with other beverages. HOPE stands for "Helping Overcome Poverty's Effects" and is a non-profit that seeks to improve the lives of low-income people in Addison County.