Rescuing Animals During Disasters Training

Clinton County Community Animal Response Team (CART) will host a free educational training for new volunteers who want to help animals, great and small, in an emergency. John Makin from the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will conduct a training on hazardous materials (Hazmat) awareness. Refreshments will be served! This session does NOT require personal lap top computer or online log in. Please register with Shanna at Emergency Services by phone: (518) 565-4791. Clinton CART is sponsored by NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets Clinton & Franklin region, Clinton County Office of Emergency Services, Red Cross of the North Country, and Clinton County Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).