Yvonne Goodwin SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Winter & Spring 2020

February 11 to May 5. No class on March 10

Tuesdays | 6 to 7:15pm | Queensbury Campus

Pre-registration required. Go to https://www.sunyacc.edu/continuing-ed/registration

Restorative yoga is a rejuvenating and fully-supported practice using props and blankets to modify and enhance traditional yoga postures. The postures gently stretch and open the body, relieving chronic tension as well as stress, leading to deep relaxation and healing. Restorative breathing and meditation practices will be included. All levels are welcome.

Students should bring a yoga mat, blanket and strap to class.

Instructor: Tobey Gifford, Lemon Tree Yoga

Price: $105

CRN: 20022