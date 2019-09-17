SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Fall 2019 Brochure Cover

Tuesdays, September 17 to December 10 (No Class on November 26), 6-7:15pm, $105

Restorative yoga is a rejuvenating and fully-supported practice using props and blankets to modify and enhance traditional yoga postures. The postures gently stretch and open the body, relieving chronic tension as well as stress, leading to deep relaxation and healing. Restorative breathing and meditation practices will be included. All levels are welcome!

Students should bring a yoga mat, blanket and strap to class.

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu