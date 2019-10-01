Retirement Planning Today

SUNY Adirondack Fall 2019 SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Catalog

October 1 and 8

Tuesdays | 6:30 to 9:30pm | Queensbury Campus

Pre-registration required at 518-743-2238

Join us to learn about the important considerations you need to make before deciding to retire. Avoid common pitfalls and have all your information ready to go to get the most out of your retirement. This course will cover:

Life planning for retirement

Retirement needs & expenses

Retirement roadblocks & mistakes

Retirement income sources

Retirement plan distributions

Investments

Risk management & asset protection

Instructor: Steve Hipsley, CFP, Champlain Wealth Management, Ltd.

Individuals Price: $40 | CRN: 10043

Couples Price: $65 | CRN: 10044

An additional $15 materials fee is payable to the instructor at the first class for the required workbook. Couples may share a workbook.