Retirement Planning Today
SUNY Adirondack 640 Bay road, Queensbury, New York 12084
SUNY Adirondack
Fall 2019 SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Catalog
October 1 and 8
Tuesdays | 6:30 to 9:30pm | Queensbury Campus
Pre-registration required at 518-743-2238
Join us to learn about the important considerations you need to make before deciding to retire. Avoid common pitfalls and have all your information ready to go to get the most out of your retirement. This course will cover:
Life planning for retirement
Retirement needs & expenses
Retirement roadblocks & mistakes
Retirement income sources
Retirement plan distributions
Investments
Risk management & asset protection
Instructor: Steve Hipsley, CFP, Champlain Wealth Management, Ltd.
Individuals Price: $40 | CRN: 10043
Couples Price: $65 | CRN: 10044
An additional $15 materials fee is payable to the instructor at the first class for the required workbook. Couples may share a workbook.