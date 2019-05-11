Retrospective of Two Generations Opening Reception

Hallie Richards Monroe's stained glass work uses contemporary and traditional vitreous glass painting techniques, that are fired in a kiln and are fused to the surface of the glass. Sometimes she uses sand blasting and etching with hydrofluoric acid to effect the surface of the glass. Then the glass pieces are assembled into a stained glass panel, using cooper foil or lead came to hold all the puzzle pieces together. Hallie's passion of illustration gives me the desire to incorporate conceptual imagery and the beauty of nature into most of her artwork. She has been doing stained glass commissions for over 35 years.