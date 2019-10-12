Rich Lake Guideboat Excursion

AIC Historic Adirondack Guideboat on Rich Lake

We will teach you all you need to know to row one of our four historic guideboats across Rich Lake. As you glide across the water, enjoy the fading fall foliage while you learn about the history of guideboats in the region. Halfway through the morning there will be an opportunity to get out of the boats, stretch your legs and switch rowers before heading back to the boat launch. This trip is limited to 12 participants. Pre-registration and prepayment of $30 is required. Email or call the AIC to register.