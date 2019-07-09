Rick Redington and The Luv Concert

Heritage Family Credit Union presents DC3, Rick Redington and the Luv, and The Heavily Brothers as part of the 2019 Castleton Summer Concerts at the Pavilion series.

DC3 is a New England-based trio playing original rock 'n roll with a focus on songwriting and musicianship. Rick Redington and the Luv is one of Vermont's most loved bands, playing original rock 'n roll with the occasional cover. The Heavily Brothers is comprised of Duane Carleton of DC3 and Rick Redington, who joined forces to create an acoustic duo.

This concert is free and open to the public (held rain or shine). Concessions will be available through Dugout Dogs. Castleton University will be collecting non-perishable food items to help support the Castleton food shelf.