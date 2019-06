The 14th Annual “Ride To Remember”, an annual motorcycle ride through the scenic streets of the Adirondacks to raise money for local adult care centers, will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, Rain or Shine. The registration for the ride is at 9:00 AM. The ride begins at 10:30 AM and will end back at Legion Post 1619. All proceeds to benefit the Third Age Adult Day Center in Plattsburgh.