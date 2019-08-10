Towns of Plattsburgh and Saranac Mini-Tri logo

The Towns of Plattsburgh and Saranac are co-sponsoring a unique, new event for the region on August 10th – the River Run Mini-Triathlon! Come enjoy the views of the Saranac River valley from three different perspectives. This inaugural event will start at 9:00am sharp with a scenic 6.8 mile paddle along the Saranac River from Picketts Corners Recreation Park in Saranac to the Cadyville Beach. Next up is a short one mile run to the Cadyville Recreation Park where you will hop on your bike and embark on the 8.6 mile trip back along Hardscrabble Road with amazing valley views to the finish line, back at Picketts Corners Recreation Park. All abilities are welcomed and encouraged to join us for this exciting new event. Participants can compete individually, or enter as a three person team. The fun continues after the race with an awards ceremony with music and food trucks at the Cadyville Recreation Park.

Registration is limited to the first 100 entries and open to all adults 18 years and older. Cost is $30 for individual entries and $60 for team entries. Pre-register by July 19th online at www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com or at the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation office at 151 Banker Road. For more details and a course map, visit the website. Need a kayak? The Town has a few available to rent for $10 each. Phone 518.562.6860 for questions or more details. All proceeds will benefit development of the Saranac River Trail Greenway.