Riverview Cemetery Tour

Explore Chazy's historic Riverview Cemetery on this tour led by Alice T. Miner Museum staff! This time around, we'll be delving deeper into the personal stories of individuals who found their final resting place at Riverview. Participants will also have the opportunity to visit the Miner Chapel and Mausoleum.

Meet at the cemetery entrance on Route 9. All are welcome and refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the tour!

Riverview Cemetery Route 9, Chazy, New York 12921 View Map
